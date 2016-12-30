REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 213.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 690,084 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $14,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RTW Investments LLC raised its position in REGENXBIO by 0.6% in the second quarter. RTW Investments LLC now owns 242,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 368.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 7,666 shares during the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 196.1% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 12,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 8,487 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 28.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at $136,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) traded up 0.409% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.425. 75,643 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.44. The company’s market capitalization is $487.80 million. REGENXBIO Inc. has a one year low of $7.07 and a one year high of $24.55.

Separately, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of REGENXBIO in a research report on Sunday, November 13th.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on the development, commercialization and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy. Its AAV gene delivery platform (its NAV Technology Platform) consists of rights to over 100 novel AAV vectors, including AAV7, AAV8, AAV9 and AAVrh10 (NAV Vectors).

