Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Lennar Corporation (LEN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN):

12/23/2016 – Lennar Corporation had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at MKM Partners.

12/22/2016 – Lennar Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Lennar beat expectations on both the counts for the fourth time in a row in fiscal 2016. Earnings increased 10.7% year over year driven by strong revenues and improved SG&A leverage. Revenues also grew 14.6% year over year buoyed by higher deliveries. The company is one of the best positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. Moreover, the company’s ancillary platforms — Rialto, Multi-Family, FivePoint and Financial Services — are evolving and should improve further. However, labor shortage and gross margin compression due to rising land and labor costs might keep the housing momentum in check going forward.”

12/21/2016 – Lennar Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lennar beat expectations on both the counts for the fourth time in a row in fiscal 2016. Earnings increased 10.7% year over year driven by strong revenues and improved SG&A leverage. Revenues also grew 14.6% year over year buoyed by higher deliveries. The company is one of the best positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth and improving SG&A leverage. Moreover, the company’s ancillary platforms — Rialto, Multi-Family, FivePoint and Financial Services — are evolving and should improve further. However, labor shortage and gross margin compression due to rising land and labor costs might keep the housing momentum in check going forward.”

12/14/2016 – Lennar Corporation was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Lennar’s performance is getting adversely affected by labor shortage, gross margin compression due to rising land and labor costs and sales slowdown in Houston. Several years of production deficits during the housing downturn limited the supply of both rental and new homes in the country. At present, a shortage of buildable lots, skilled labor and available capital for smaller builders are limiting home production, thereby lowering the inventory of homes, both new and existing. Even, Lennar cut its gross margin forecast for the fourth quarter owing to rising costs. Though it is one of the best positioned homebuilders to capitalize on the housing recovery, courtesy of the diverse revenue mix, steady top-line performance, above-average order growth, we await better visibility.”

12/13/2016 – Lennar Corporation had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

11/14/2016 – Lennar Corporation is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/31/2016 – Lennar Corporation was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) opened at 42.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.30. Lennar Corporation has a 12-month low of $37.14 and a 12-month high of $49.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.66.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.38 million for the quarter. Lennar Corporation had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lennar Corporation will post $3.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jonathan M. Jaffe sold 20,000 shares of Lennar Corporation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $840,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 12.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Corporation is a homebuilder that operates in various states with deliveries of over 24,290 new homes. The Company’s segments include Homebuilding activities, which include Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding West, Homebuilding Southeast Florida and Homebuilding Houston; Lennar Financial Services; Rialto, and Lennar Multifamily.

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Corporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar Corporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.