International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) – Research analysts at Jefferies Group raised their Q1 2017 earnings per share estimates for International Paper Company in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. Jefferies Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the firm will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.83. Jefferies Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for International Paper Company’s Q2 2017 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q3 2017 earnings at $1.18 EPS and Q4 2017 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. International Paper Company had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. International Paper Company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for International Paper Company Increased by Jefferies Group (IP)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-international-paper-company-increased-by-jefferies-group-ip/1136428.html.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on IP. upped their price objective on International Paper Company from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) started coverage on International Paper Company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Vetr raised International Paper Company from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.66 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG set a $50.00 price objective on International Paper Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised International Paper Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) traded down 0.94% during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.87. The company had a trading volume of 994,556 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.05. International Paper Company has a one year low of $32.50 and a one year high of $54.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47 and a beta of 1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in shares of International Paper Company by 346.6% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of International Paper Company by 109.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. BKS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Company during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper Company during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of International Paper Company by 2,458.9% in the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 4,426 shares during the period. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Q1 2017 EPS Estimates for International Paper Company Increased by Jefferies Group (IP)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright law. The correct version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/q1-2017-eps-estimates-for-international-paper-company-increased-by-jefferies-group-ip/1136428.html.

In other news, insider Thomas G. Kadien sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $533,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Carol L. Roberts sold 8,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $434,775.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This is a boost from International Paper Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. International Paper Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.52%.

International Paper Company Company Profile

International Paper Company (International Paper) is a paper and packaging company with primary markets and manufacturing operations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Russia, Asia, Africa and the Middle East. The Company operates in three segments: Industrial Packaging, Printing Papers and Consumer Packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.