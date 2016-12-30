PVH Corp. (PVH) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 177,236 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PVH Corp. were worth $19,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 172.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 18.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 30.0% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Societe Generale purchased a new position in shares of PVH Corp. during the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Global X Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of PVH Corp. by 117.5% in the second quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) traded up 0.01% during trading on Friday, hitting $90.88. 400,272 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.56. PVH Corp. has a one year low of $64.16 and a one year high of $115.40.

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.20. The business earned $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. PVH Corp. had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post $6.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. PVH Corp.’s payout ratio is presently 2.10%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $124.00 price objective on shares of PVH Corp. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PVH Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of PVH Corp. in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.71.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,732 shares in the company, valued at $1,882,350. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David F. Kozel sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.96, for a total transaction of $335,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. Company Profile

PVH Corp. is an apparel company. The Company’s segments include Calvin Klein North America; Calvin Klein International; Tommy Hilfiger North America; Tommy Hilfiger International; Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. The Company’s brand portfolio consists of various brand names, including Calvin Klein, Tommy Hilfiger, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Warner’s, Olga and Eagle, which are owned, and Speedo, Geoffrey Beene, Kenneth Cole New York, Kenneth Cole Reaction, Sean John, MICHAEL Michael Kors, Michael Kors Collection and Chaps, which are licensed, as well as various other licensed and private label brands.

