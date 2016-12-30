Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMPH)

Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 395,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,508,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 57.5% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $139,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $190,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the third quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded up 0.22% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.42. 398,104 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.49. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $21.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $847.74 million, a P/E ratio of 40.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 6.79%. The company had revenue of $64.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post $0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, insider Jason B. Shandell sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total value of $539,340.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 205,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,198,481.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 37,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total transaction of $784,576.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 134,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,982.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable and inhalation products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

