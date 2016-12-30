Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7,150,000 Stake in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (CLI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) by 0.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 262,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation were worth $7,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 0.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,196,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,311,000 after buying an additional 10,794 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 59.4% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,670,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,107,000 after buying an additional 622,877 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 349,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,500,000 after buying an additional 12,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forward Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation by 1,801.6% in the second quarter. Forward Management LLC now owns 734,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,818,000 after buying an additional 695,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) traded up 1.33% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.02. The stock had a trading volume of 416,537 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.47 and its 200 day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.12. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $29.38.

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation (NYSE:CLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $157.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.45 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mack-Cali Realty Corporation will post $1.20 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. lowered Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Mack-Cali Realty Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mack-Cali Realty Corporation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.71.

About Mack-Cali Realty Corporation

Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company owns and operates a real estate portfolio of Class A office and office/flex properties located primarily in the Northeast. The Company’s segments include commercial and other real estate, multi-family real estate, multi-family services, and corporate & other.

