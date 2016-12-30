Prudential Financial Inc. Has $7,114,000 Position in PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 34.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,370 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRAH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 120.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 26.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in PRA Health Sciences by 8.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.80% of the company’s stock.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) traded up 0.47% on Friday, hitting $55.12. 260,175 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.80 and a beta of 0.55.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.64. PRA Health Sciences had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $399.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PRA Health Sciences, Inc. will post $2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of PRA Health Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased their target price on PRA Health Sciences from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.86.

About PRA Health Sciences

PRA Health Sciences, Inc is a contract research organization (CRO). The Company provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. The Company offers therapeutic services in areas of pharmaceutical development, including oncology, central nervous system, inflammation and infectious diseases.

