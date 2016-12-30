Progress Software Corporation’s (PRGS) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Argus

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Argus in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRGS. Benchmark Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progress Software Corporation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded shares of Progress Software Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Progress Software Corporation in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.83.

Shares of Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS) traded down 1.21% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.89. 25,523 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 185.41 and a beta of 1.01. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRGS. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 247,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,784,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Pax World Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 11.7% in the second quarter. Pax World Management LLC now owns 356,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,799,000 after buying an additional 37,443 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corporation during the second quarter worth about $360,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Progress Software Corporation by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 58,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software Corporation during the second quarter worth about $6,526,000. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Progress Software Corporation Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation is a global software company. The Company offers solutions in the development, deployment and management of business applications on premise or in the cloud, on platforms or devices, to various data sources. The Company operates through three segments: OpenEdge; Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment.

