Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $216,524,000 Stake in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,943,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 879,094 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SunTrust Banks were worth $216,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STI. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 103.8% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 67,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 34,200 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 20.1% in the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 47,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 8,015 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 18.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 95,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,912,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. S&CO Inc. boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 18.5% in the second quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 14,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its position in SunTrust Banks by 3.4% in the second quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 50,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) opened at 54.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.76. SunTrust Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.07 and a 12 month high of $56.48. The stock has a market cap of $27.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.39.

SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm earned $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. SunTrust Banks had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 21.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SunTrust Banks, Inc. will post $3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. SunTrust Banks’s payout ratio is currently 28.89%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. RBC Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SunTrust Banks in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank AG increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of SunTrust Banks from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.05.

In related news, insider Aleem Gillani sold 8,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $393,959.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 239,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,000,026.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anil T. Cheriyan sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,234,736.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks, Inc is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. Through its principal subsidiary, SunTrust Bank, the Company offers a line of financial services for consumers and businesses, including deposit, credit, mortgage banking, and trust and investment services. The Company’s other subsidiaries provide asset and wealth management, securities brokerage, and capital market services.

