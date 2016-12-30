Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (EXR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,666,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $211,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 34.6% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,957,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,393,000 after buying an additional 2,044,686 shares during the last quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 169.3% in the third quarter. Shinko Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,834,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,061,000 after buying an additional 1,781,763 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,301,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $953,258,000 after buying an additional 1,138,379 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,556,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,902,313,000 after buying an additional 832,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Investments LTD increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 1,302.0% in the third quarter. Standard Life Investments LTD now owns 852,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,672,000 after buying an additional 791,352 shares during the last quarter. 98.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Extra Space Storage Inc (NYSE:EXR) opened at 75.59 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.00. Extra Space Storage Inc has a 1-year low of $68.09 and a 1-year high of $94.81. The firm has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.44.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.03. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc will post $2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.48%.

EXR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Extra Space Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Extra Space Storage from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Extra Space Storage from $98.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Jefferies Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.55.

In related news, CEO Spencer Kirk sold 20,000 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.26, for a total value of $1,565,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 734,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,476,491.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Letham acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.76 per share, for a total transaction of $143,520.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,594.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through three segments: rental operations; tenant reinsurance, and property management, acquisition and development. The Company owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties (stores).

