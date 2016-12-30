Precision Drilling Corp. (PDS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Precision Drilling Corp. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Precision Drilling Corporation is an oilfield services company. The Company provides contract drilling, well servicing and strategic support services to the oil and gas industry in North America and internationally. It provides land drilling, directional drilling, turnkey drilling, camp and catering services, procures and distributes oilfield supplies. It also offers service rigs for well completion and workover services, snubbing services and wastewater treatment services, tubulars, well control equipment, wellsite accommodations. Precision Drilling Corporation is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Group upgraded Precision Drilling Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded Precision Drilling Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Precision Drilling Corp. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup Inc. started coverage on Precision Drilling Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Precision Drilling Corp. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.74.

Precision Drilling Corp. (NYSE:PDS) opened at 5.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $1.60 billion. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. Precision Drilling Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.43 and a 12 month high of $6.25.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Precision Drilling Corp. during the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp. by 3.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp. by 326.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp. by 8.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 35,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling Corp. during the second quarter worth about $196,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Corporation (Precision) provides contract drilling, and completion and production services primarily to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada, the United States and certain international locations. It operates through two segments: Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services.

