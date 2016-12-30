Pitney Bowes Inc. (PBI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,036,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,746 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pitney Bowes were worth $18,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $185,000. Bank of The West purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the third quarter valued at $187,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Pitney Bowes by 21.7% in the second quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Pitney Bowes during the second quarter valued at $212,000. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) traded down 0.78% on Friday, reaching $15.22. 666,310 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.33. Pitney Bowes Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $21.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

Pitney Bowes (NYSE:PBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $839 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.82 million. Pitney Bowes had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 256.96%. Pitney Bowes’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pitney Bowes Inc. will post $1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Pitney Bowes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.74%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBI shares. Brean Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Pitney Bowes in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pitney Bowes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Pitney Bowes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

In other news, EVP Robert Guidotti bought 3,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.70 per share, with a total value of $50,053.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,053.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc Bradley Lautenbach bought 4,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $69,947.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 80,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,194,630.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Pitney Bowes Company Profile

Pitney Bowes Inc is a global technology company. The Company offers customer information management, location intelligence, and customer engagement products and solutions to help clients market to their customers, and shipping and mailing, and cross border e-commerce products and solutions that enable the sending of parcels and packages across the globe.

