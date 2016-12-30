Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. (PTF) Insider Henry Studholme Acquires 32,500 Shares

Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. (LON:PTF) insider Henry Studholme purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £13,325 ($16,369.78).

Shares of Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. (LON:PTF) opened at 0.4075 on Friday. Phaunos Timber Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of GBX 0.36 and a 52-week high of GBX 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.53 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of GBX 0 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%.

About Phaunos Timber Fund

Phaunos Timber Fund Limited is a Guernsey-based closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with long term total returns, predominantly expected to be in the form of capital appreciation but with some income, through a diversified portfolio of timberland and timber-related investments.

