Pfizer, Inc. (PFE) Shares Bought by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its position in Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 127.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,101 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 81,758 shares during the period. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 383,339,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,497,386,000 after buying an additional 6,193,821 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Pfizer by 3.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 95,416,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,359,623,000 after buying an additional 2,927,618 shares during the period. BlackRock Group LTD increased its position in Pfizer by 0.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 60,027,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,113,568,000 after buying an additional 552,493 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Pfizer by 1.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 49,846,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,755,101,000 after buying an additional 931,897 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Pfizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,424,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,388,152,000 after buying an additional 2,852,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE:PFE) traded down 0.03% during trading on Friday, reaching $32.48. 18,866,618 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 0.91. Pfizer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $37.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.82.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 13.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Pfizer, Inc. will post $2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. Jefferies Group decreased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Bank of America Corporation reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Vetr cut Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.36 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.35.

In other news, insider Albert Bourla sold 18,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $552,619.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,483,429.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Anthony J. Maddaluna sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,698,871. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc (Pfizer) is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in discovering, developing and manufacturing of healthcare products. The Company’s segments include Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH). Its biopharmaceutical products include Lipitor, Sutent and the Premarin family of products.

