Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 10.77% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Peoples Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company. “

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PEBO. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James Financial Inc. downgraded Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “mkt perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) opened at 32.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $583.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 0.75. Peoples Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $32.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.99.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Peoples Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 15.90%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Peoples Bancorp will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/peoples-bancorp-inc-pebo-stock-rating-upgraded-by-zacks-investment-research/1136077.html.

In related news, Director Thomas Joseph Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $310,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John C. Rogers purchased 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,903.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,845 shares in the company, valued at $269,389.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEBO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 0.6% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 203,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 213.4% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 42,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 29,173 shares during the period. PL Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 1.0% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 808,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 7,802 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 164.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.61% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp

Peoples Bancorp Inc is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in banking, investment, insurance and trust solutions. The Company operates principally through its subsidiary, Peoples Bank, National Association (Peoples Bank). The Company’s products and services include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Peoples Bancorp (PEBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peoples Bancorp Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.