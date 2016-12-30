Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 7.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $927,982,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 186.5% in the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,435,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,434,000 after buying an additional 934,412 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at approximately $498,110,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd boosted its stake in Alphabet by 612.5% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 637,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,795,000 after buying an additional 547,904 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Alphabet by 136.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 864,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,415,000 after buying an additional 499,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded down 1.40% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $771.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,769,949 shares. The company has a market cap of $531.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $663.06 and a 1-year high of $816.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $774.07 and a 200 day moving average of $761.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $9.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.62 by $0.44. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post $34.44 EPS for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Parsec Financial Management Inc. Acquires 468 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)” was originally published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/parsec-financial-management-inc-acquires-468-shares-of-alphabet-inc-goog/1136567.html.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price objective (up from $940.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,040.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Vetr lowered Alphabet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $840.70 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $938.54.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.81, for a total value of $3,127,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,526,028.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sergey Brin sold 66,664 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $793.27, for a total value of $52,882,551.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,220,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company holds interests in Google Inc (Google). The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. Google segment includes Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Apps, Cloud, Android, Chrome, Google Play, and hardware products, including Chromecast, Chromebooks and Nexus, which are sold by the Company.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.