PACCAR Inc. (PCAR) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 7.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 275,583 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,831 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $16,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 34.6% in the second quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1.8% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) traded down 0.11% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.30. 631,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.55 and its 200-day moving average is $58.18. PACCAR Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.46 and a 1-year high of $68.50.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. The business earned $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 20.96%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc. will post $3.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. J P Morgan Chase & Co upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reduced their price target on shares of PACCAR from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

In related news, insider T. Kyle Quinn sold 3,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $165,715.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,672 shares in the company, valued at $913,625.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark C. Pigott sold 112,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $6,227,395.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,998,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,338,499.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc (PACCAR) is a global technology company engaged in the design, manufacture and customer support of trucks. The Company operates in three segments: the Truck segment, which includes the design, manufacture and distribution of light-, medium- and heavy-duty commercial trucks; the Parts segment, which includes the distribution of aftermarket parts for trucks and related commercial vehicles, and the Financial Services segment, which includes the finance and leasing products, and services provided to customers and dealers.

