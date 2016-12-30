Oppenheimer Holdings Weighs in on Dover Corporation’s FY2016 Earnings (DOV)

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings reduced their FY2016 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dover Corporation in a report issued on Tuesday. Oppenheimer Holdings analyst J. Giannakouros now forecasts that the brokerage will earn $2.84 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.89. Oppenheimer Holdings has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings also issued estimates for Dover Corporation’s Q4 2016 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2018 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Dover Corporation had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The company earned $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. Dover Corporation’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This article was originally posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/oppenheimer-holdings-weighs-in-on-dover-corporations-fy2016-earnings-dov/1136365.html.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Dover Corporation from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. RBC Capital Markets restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up previously from $68.00) on shares of Dover Corporation in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays PLC set a $68.00 target price on shares of Dover Corporation and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. reduced their target price on shares of Dover Corporation from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) traded down 0.21% during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.03. 140,338 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.92 and its 200-day moving average is $71.33. Dover Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.91 and a 52 week high of $78.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 28th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Dover Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.05%.

In other news, insider Jay L. Kloosterboer sold 11,501 shares of Dover Corporation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $807,945.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,539,203.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sandra A. Arkell sold 565 shares of Dover Corporation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total transaction of $38,832.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DOV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 21.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,272,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,877,000 after buying an additional 580,562 shares during the period. Rainier Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover Corporation during the second quarter worth approximately $11,999,000. PGGM Investments increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 12.0% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 588,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,784,000 after buying an additional 63,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 22.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,649,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,738,000 after buying an additional 656,989 shares during the period. Finally, British Columbia Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Dover Corporation by 19.3% in the third quarter. British Columbia Investment Management Corp now owns 117,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after buying an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

About Dover Corporation

Dover Corporation (Dover) is engaged in the manufacturing of equipment, components and specialty systems. The Company also provides supporting engineering, testing and other services. The Company operates through four segments: Energy, Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Energy segment provides solutions and services for production and processing of fuels across the world.

