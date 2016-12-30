OMNI-LITE INDS CAN COM NPV (OLNCF) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OMNI-LITE INDS CAN COM NPV (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. develops, produces, and markets specialized metal matrix composite, aluminum, carbon, and stainless steel alloy products. The Company’s operating segment consists of Military, Aerospace, Specialty Automotive and Sports and Recreation. It serves primarily in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is headquartered in Cerritos, California. “

Shares of OMNI-LITE INDS CAN COM NPV (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) opened at 1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 million and a PE ratio of 23.28. OMNI-LITE INDS CAN COM NPV has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200 day moving average is $1.30.

