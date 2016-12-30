Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (OHI) Position Reduced by RPG Investment Advisory LLC

RPG Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 6.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 215,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,083 shares during the period. Omega Healthcare Investors comprises about 2.4% of RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. RPG Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.7% in the second quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 117.9% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded up 1.07% during trading on Friday, reaching $31.26. 1,477,302 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.20. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $38.09. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $224.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post $1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OHI shares. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.81.

In related news, Director Bernard J. Korman bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,929,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 774,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,690,523.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO C Taylor Pickett bought 21,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $637,868.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,083,396.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc (Omega) is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company invests in income producing healthcare facilities, long-term care facilities located throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through the segment, which consists of investments in healthcare-related real estate properties.

