OLD Second National Bank of Aurora Buys 547 Shares of Target Corporation (TGT)

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in Target Corporation were worth $2,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 190,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,330,000 after buying an additional 51,785 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 4.2% in the second quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 9,642 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Target Corporation by 100.0% in the second quarter. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Corporation during the second quarter worth about $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) traded down 0.54% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.23. 3,069,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.71. Target Corporation has a 1-year low of $65.50 and a 1-year high of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $40.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.63.

Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The company earned $16.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.30 billion. Target Corporation had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Corporation will post $5.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Vetr upgraded shares of Target Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.48 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 28th. Buckingham Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $79.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Sunday, December 4th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target (up from $72.00) on shares of Target Corporation in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Target Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Target Corporation from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.40.

In related news, Director Anne M. Mulcahy sold 3,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.45, for a total transaction of $298,555.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target Corporation

Target Corporation offers everyday essentials and merchandise to its customers. The Company sells a range of general merchandise and food through its store and digital channels. The Company’s general merchandise stores offer an edited food assortment, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy and frozen items.

