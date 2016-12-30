Old Second Bancorp Inc. (OSBC) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Second Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has $13.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Old Second Bancorp Inc.’s full service banking businesses include the customary consumer and commercial products and services which banks provide. The following services are included: demand, savings, time deposit, individual retirement and Keogh deposit accounts; commercial, industrial, consumer and real estate lending, including installment loans, student loans, farm loans, lines of credit and overdraft checking; safe deposit operations; trust services; and an extensive variety of additional services tailored to the needs of individual customers. “

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Old Second Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC) opened at 11.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.57 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.19. Old Second Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.22 and a 52-week high of $11.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneva Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Old Second Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $103,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 16.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 1.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 15,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 66.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 17,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 6,967 shares during the period. 66.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for the Old Second National Bank (the Bank). The Company conducts a full service community banking and trust business through its subsidiaries. It operates in the community banking segment. The Company provides financial services through its approximately 20 banking locations that are located primarily in Aurora, Illinois, and its surrounding communities and throughout the Chicago metropolitan area.

