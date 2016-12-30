Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (ODFL) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Old Dominion Freight Line Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. is an inter-regional and multi-regional motor carrier transporting primarily less-than-truckload shipments of general commodities, including consumer goods, textiles and capital goods to a diversified customer base. “

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank AG began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.11.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) opened at 86.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.49. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $48.92 and a 12-month high of $91.69.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $782.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.94 million. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post $3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman David S. Congdon sold 815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.67, for a total transaction of $60,856.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.35, for a total value of $309,130.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,586.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capstone Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the second quarter. Capstone Asset Management Co. now owns 5,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 71.0% in the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. HL Financial Services LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the second quarter. HL Financial Services LLC now owns 42,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.1% in the second quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 29,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.45% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc is a less-than-truckload (LTL), union-free motor carrier company. The Company provides regional, inter-regional and national LTL services, which include ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery. The Company offers a range of other services that include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting and warehousing.

