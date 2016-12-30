Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Director Purchases $721,500.00 in Stock

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) Director William R. Klesse purchased 10,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.15 per share, for a total transaction of $721,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,180,371. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) opened at 71.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.12 and its 200-day moving average is $73.22. The stock’s market capitalization is $54.72 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation has a one year low of $58.24 and a one year high of $78.48.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had a negative net margin of 52.62% and a negative return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Corporation will post ($0.87) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 7th. Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 189.7% in the second quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 42,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,174,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation during the second quarter worth $285,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 6.9% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 240,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,029,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 1.6% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Corporation by 16.3% in the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 80.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) raised shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, J P Morgan Chase & Co lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum Corporation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $76.11 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.88.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is an oil and gas exploration and production company. The Company operates through three segments: oil and gas, chemical (OxyChem), and midstream and marketing. The oil and gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

