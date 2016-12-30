Novozymes A/S – (NVZMY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Novozymes A/S – (NASDAQ:NVZMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Novozymes A/S is primarily engaged in the development, production, and distribution of enzymes. Its business consists of two segments, enzyme business and bio business. The Company’s enzyme business segment offers detergent enzymes that are used in laundry and dishwashing, technical enzymes used in the transformation of starch into different kinds of sugars and have application in leather, textile, and forest product industries, food enzymes used in production of bread, wine, juice, beer, noodles, alcohol, and pasta and feed enzymes used in animal feed. Its bio business segment offers microorganisms that are used in industrial and municipal wastewater treatment, as well as in the cleaning of surfaces such as carpet, concrete, drain lines, and septic tanks in industrial and household applications. It also has application in the Biopharmaceutical ingredients used in pharmaceutical industry. Novozymes A/S is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Novozymes A/S – in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. J P Morgan Chase & Co raised Novozymes A/S – from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Novozymes A/S – in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Novozymes A/S – (NASDAQ:NVZMY) opened at 34.28 on Wednesday. Novozymes A/S – has a 12 month low of $31.57 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The stock has a market cap of $10.23 billion and a PE ratio of 25.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

About Novozymes A/S –

Novozymes A/S is a Denmark-based biotechnology company engaged in the production and sale of industrial enzymes, microorganisms and biopharmaceutical ingredients. In June 2013, the Company restructured its sales areas within those segments. The Household Care (old Household Care Enzymes) area comprises cleaning solutions, laundry, dishwashing and microorganism sales for cleaning solutions.

