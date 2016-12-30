Novartis AG (NVS) Position Held by American Assets Investment Management LLC

American Assets Investment Management LLC continued to hold its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,760 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the third quarter. Novartis AG makes up 0.9% of American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. American Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis AG were worth $4,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Novartis AG during the second quarter worth about $122,000. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in Novartis AG by 8.9% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in Novartis AG by 65.7% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in Novartis AG by 13.6% in the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Novartis AG by 33.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.84% of the company’s stock.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) traded up 0.55% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. 3,679,105 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68 and a beta of 0.67. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $66.93 and a 1-year high of $86.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.53 and a 200-day moving average of $77.07.

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.24 billion. Novartis AG had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post $4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novartis AG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Novartis AG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. J P Morgan Chase & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Novartis AG in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.50.

About Novartis AG

Novartis AG is a holding company. The Company specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of a range of healthcare products led by pharmaceuticals, including eye care products. Its portfolio includes medicines, eye care and generic pharmaceuticals. The Company’s segments include Pharmaceuticals, Alcon and Sandoz.

