Novan Inc. (NOVN) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price target of $34.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($1.10) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Novan an industry rank of 75 out of 265 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NOVN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.97 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Novan in a report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Novan in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVN. Partner Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $141,000. Abingworth LLP acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $4,032,000. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $228,000. Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $537,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novan during the third quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) traded up 1.61% on Friday, reaching $25.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares. Novan has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The firm’s market capitalization is $412.95 million. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average of $22.74.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($5.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $4.36. During the same period last year, the business posted ($2.66) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Novan will post ($10.77) earnings per share for the current year.

Novan Company Profile

Novan, Inc is a late-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies using its nitric oxide platform. The Company develops product candidates using its Nitricil technology, which enables the Company to engineer tunable new chemical entities (NCEs).

