Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) Short Interest Update

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:NCLH) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,007,094 shares, an increase of 35.8% from the November 30th total of 4,422,394 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,497,458 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.53.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) opened at 42.66 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings has a 1-year low of $34.16 and a 1-year high of $58.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NASDAQ:NCLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.03. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings will post $3.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,385,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,582,000 after buying an additional 252,654 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 7.7% in the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 6,004,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,199,000 after buying an additional 431,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 6.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,171,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,186,000 after buying an additional 251,427 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 18.1% in the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,116,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,005,000 after buying an additional 630,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,910,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,418,000 after buying an additional 53,721 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was first posted by The Vista Voice and is the propert of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this article on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/norwegian-cruise-line-holdings-ltd-nclh-short-interest-update/1136103.html.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. Its brands offer itineraries to over 510 destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii with a combined fleet of approximately 20 ships with over 45,000 Berths.

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.