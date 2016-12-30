Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NRF) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) by 0.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRF. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth about $123,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Northstar Realty Finance Corp. by 13.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) traded up 0.13% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.15. 1,981,060 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its 200 day moving average is $13.54. Northstar Realty Finance Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $17.13.

Northstar Realty Finance Corp. (NYSE:NRF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Northstar Realty Finance Corp. had a negative net margin of 18.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.64%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Northstar Realty Finance Corp. will post $2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Northstar Realty Finance Corp. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Northstar Realty Finance Corp. in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, FBR & Co raised Northstar Realty Finance Corp. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $12.75 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northstar Realty Finance Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.33.

Northstar Realty Finance Corp. Company Profile

NorthStar Realty Finance Corp. is a commercial real estate company. The Company invests in multiple asset classes across commercial real estate (CRE). Its portfolio consists of healthcare, hotel, manufactured housing communities, net lease and multifamily properties. The Company also invests in other opportunistic real estate investments, such as indirect interests in real estate through its investments in private equity funds (PE Investments).

