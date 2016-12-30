Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (SHW)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) by 1.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 916,289 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams Company (The) were worth $253,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 110.6% in the second quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 35.0% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 12.3% in the second quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,784,000 after buying an additional 19,344 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) by 142.0% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) opened at 271.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.02. Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $234.96 and a 1-year high of $312.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $268.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $279.29.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (NYSE:SHW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.09. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) had a return on equity of 97.87% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams Company will post $12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Sherwin-Williams Company (The)’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

SHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Vetr raised Sherwin-Williams Company (The) from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $292.87 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $325.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $297.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams Company (The) in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sherwin-Williams Company (The) currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.77.

In other news, Director John M. Stropki purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $247.30 per share, for a total transaction of $123,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Company (The) Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company is engaged in the development, manufacture, distribution and sale of paint, coatings and related products. The Company has four operating segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Group, Global Finishes Group and Latin America Coatings Group. The Paint Stores Group markets and sells architectural paint and coatings, protective and marine products, original equipment manufacturer (OEM) product finishes and related items.

