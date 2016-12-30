Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in PPL Corporation (PPL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,480,135 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104,613 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PPL Corporation were worth $258,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in PPL Corporation by 0.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PPL Corporation by 0.3% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in PPL Corporation by 0.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL boosted its position in PPL Corporation by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its position in PPL Corporation by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 7,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) opened at 34.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.14. PPL Corporation has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $39.92. The company has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.40.

PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. PPL Corporation had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 24.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Corporation will post $2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. PPL Corporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.30%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPL Corporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Argus cut their price target on PPL Corporation from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded PPL Corporation from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of PPL Corporation in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation cut PPL Corporation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.54.

About PPL Corporation

PPL Corporation (PPL) is a utility holding company. Through its subsidiaries, PPL delivers electricity to customers in the United Kingdom, Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia and Tennessee; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky, and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky. It operates through three segments: U.K.

