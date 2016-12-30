Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm presently has a $5.25 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.94% from the company’s previous close.
According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “
Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA in a research report on Sunday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.
Shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) opened at 4.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.13. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 1-year low of $2.93 and a 1-year high of $5.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.28.
Norsk Hydro ASA Company Profile
