Noble Corporation (NE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.53.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Noble Corporation in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded Noble Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (The) downgraded Noble Corporation from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 16th. RBC Capital Markets cut shares of Noble Corporation from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Noble Corporation in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $6.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) traded down 1.15% during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 3,368,065 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 2.21. Noble Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $13.90.

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04. Noble Corporation had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business earned $385.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Noble Corporation’s quarterly revenue was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Noble Corporation will post ($0.12) earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Noble Corporation by 41.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 840,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after buying an additional 245,054 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management increased its position in Noble Corporation by 5.7% in the second quarter. Oxford Asset Management now owns 1,333,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,987,000 after buying an additional 71,873 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. increased its position in Noble Corporation by 20.3% in the second quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,573,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,963,000 after buying an additional 265,625 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Noble Corporation during the third quarter worth about $3,220,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its position in Noble Corporation by 46.8% in the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,308,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after buying an additional 1,054,418 shares during the last quarter. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Noble Corporation

Noble Corporation is an offshore drilling contractor for the oil and gas industry. The Company performs contract drilling services with its fleet of 79 mobile offshore drilling units and one floating production storage and offloading unit (NYSE:NE) located globally.

