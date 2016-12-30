Ngam Advisors L.P. Purchases 38,715 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (FB)

Ngam Advisors L.P. raised its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 847,654 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 38,715 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 1.4% of Ngam Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ngam Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $108,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 11.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 901 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Orinda Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $126,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 182.2% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 8.9% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 53.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 56.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) opened at 116.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $335.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85 and a beta of 0.68. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.37 and a 1-year high of $133.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.55.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The social networking company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.12. The company earned $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 30.32%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post $4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.82 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.77.

In other Facebook news, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $88,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,431,347.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David B. Fischer sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.78, for a total value of $4,507,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 169,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,852,163.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc builds products that enable people to connect and share through mobile devices and personal computers. The Company enables people to share their opinions, ideas, photos and videos, and other activities. Its products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp and Oculus. Facebook is a mobile application and Website that enables people to connect, share, discover and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers.

