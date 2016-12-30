Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) Upgraded by Standpoint Research to “Buy”

Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday. They currently have $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp. in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Vetr lowered shares of Newmont Mining Corp. from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating and set a $45.64 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Mackie raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup Inc. reissued a buy rating on shares of Newmont Mining Corp. in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America Corporation raised shares of Newmont Mining Corp. from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Newmont Mining Corp. presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.89.

Shares of Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) opened at 35.27 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.71. Newmont Mining Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.05 and a 52 week high of $46.07. The company’s market capitalization is $18.72 billion.

Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Newmont Mining Corp. had a positive return on equity of 4.94% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Mining Corp. will post $1.63 EPS for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/newmont-mining-corp-nem-upgraded-by-standpoint-research-to-buy/1136114.html.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. This is an increase from Newmont Mining Corp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Newmont Mining Corp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -19.42%.

In other news, EVP William N. Macgowan sold 2,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $75,285.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,631,890.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott P. Lawson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $53,985.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,612,172.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEM. United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newmont Mining Corp. by 0.5% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD now owns 41,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Trust Co. increased its stake in Newmont Mining Corp. by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Mining Corp.

Newmont Mining Corporation is a global mining company, which is focused on the production of and exploration for gold and copper. The Company is primarily a gold producer with operations and/or assets in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana and Suriname. Its segments are North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Africa.

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Mining Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Mining Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.