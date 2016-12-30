New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 64,248 Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 371,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,248 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dunkin’ Brands Group were worth $19,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dunkin’ Brands Group by 43.9% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the second quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group during the third quarter worth $207,000. 97.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNKN) traded down 1.37% on Friday, hitting $52.50. The stock had a trading volume of 352,812 shares. The stock has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.27. Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.44 and a 12 month high of $56.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a 200-day moving average of $48.91.

Dunkin’ Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Dunkin’ Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 95.96% and a net margin of 15.98%. The company earned $207.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc. will post $2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Dunkin’ Brands Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dunkin’ Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen and Company reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Dunkin’ Brands Group from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dunkin’ Brands Group in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Dunkin’ Brands Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.20.

In related news, VP John Varughese sold 7,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.10, for a total transaction of $348,364.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,764.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Karen Raskopf sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.36, for a total value of $507,780.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Dunkin’ Brands Group

Dunkin’ Brands Group, Inc is a franchisor of quick service restaurants (QSRs) serving hot and cold coffee and baked goods, as well as hard serve ice cream. The Company franchises restaurants under its Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins brands. The Company operates its business through four segments, which include Dunkin’ Donuts-U.S., Dunkin’ Donuts International, Baskin-Robbins International and Baskin-Robbins-U.S.

