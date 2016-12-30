New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19,358,000 Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (CCK)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 0.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,074 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Crown Holdings were worth $19,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the second quarter valued at about $146,000. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 89.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Crown Holdings by 2.9% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crown Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) traded down 0.36% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.73. The company had a trading volume of 84,621 shares. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $57.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.41 and its 200 day moving average is $53.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.37.

Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The business earned $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Crown Holdings had a return on equity of 91.21% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post $3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

WARNING: This piece was first reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/new-york-state-common-retirement-fund-has-19358000-stake-in-crown-holdings-inc-cck/1136343.html.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective (down from $64.00) on shares of Crown Holdings in a research report on Monday, October 24th. RBC Capital Markets started coverage on Crown Holdings in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank AG set a $58.00 price target on Crown Holdings and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Crown Holdings in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.82.

About Crown Holdings

Crown Holdings, Inc is engaged in the design, manufacture and sale of packaging products for consumer goods. The Company’s business is organized within three divisions: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. Within each Division, the Company is organized along product lines. The Company’s segments within the Americas Division are Americas Beverage and North America Food.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Holdings Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.