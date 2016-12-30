New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $19,302,000 Stake in Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Erie Indemnity Company were worth $19,302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ERIE. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 5.5% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,635,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 189.5% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Societe Generale acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the second quarter valued at $151,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Acquisition Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Erie Indemnity Company during the second quarter valued at $1,380,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.70% of the company’s stock.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) traded down 0.37% on Friday, reaching $113.05. 7,560 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.43 and a beta of 0.43. Erie Indemnity Company has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $116.21.

Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Erie Indemnity Company had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $418.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.94 million. Equities research analysts expect that Erie Indemnity Company will post $3.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This is an increase from Erie Indemnity Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Erie Indemnity Company’s payout ratio is 78.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Erie Indemnity Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Erie Indemnity Company Company Profile

Erie Indemnity Company is a management company. The Company serves as the attorney-in-fact for the subscribers (policyholders) at the Erie Insurance Exchange (Exchange). The Exchange is a reciprocal insurer that writes property and casualty insurance. The Company’s primary function is to perform certain services for the Exchange relating to the sales, underwriting and issuance of policies on behalf of the Exchange.

