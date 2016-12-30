Neovasc’s (NVCN) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann reissued their outperform rating on shares of Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) in a research report released on Tuesday. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NVCN. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Ladenburg Thalmann restated a neutral rating on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Shares of Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) opened at 1.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $111.00 million. Neovasc has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average of $0.73.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geduld E E raised its stake in Neovasc by 133.3% in the third quarter. Geduld E E now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 46.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 1,892,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after buying an additional 597,906 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Neovasc by 18.2% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 2,431,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after buying an additional 375,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Neovasc by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,345,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 261,443 shares during the last quarter. 21.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Neovasc

Neovasc Inc (Neovasc) is a specialty medical device company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets products for the cardiovascular marketplace. The Company’s segment is the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. Its products include the Tiara technology in development for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina, and tissue products.

