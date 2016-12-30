Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

NKTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Cos. set a $25.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Brean Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Nektar Therapeutics news, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 93,458 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total value of $1,297,197.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,963.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 87,500 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $1,492,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NKTR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,276,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after buying an additional 22,227 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 328,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after buying an additional 5,640 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 4.0% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 658,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after buying an additional 25,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) Receives $21.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts” was reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/nektar-therapeutics-nktr-receives-21-00-consensus-price-target-from-analysts/1136019.html.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) opened at 12.20 on Tuesday. The company’s market cap is $1.86 billion. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $10.52 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.04. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 98.87% and a negative return on equity of 8,769.15%. The company had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post ($1.07) EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of a pipeline of drug candidates that utilize its PEGylation and advanced polymer conjugate technology platforms, which are designed to enable the development of new molecular entities that target known mechanisms of action.

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.