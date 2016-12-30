Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IONS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a $64.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group reissued a sell rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, September 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Cos. reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.02.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) opened at 48.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day moving average is $34.02. The stock’s market cap is $5.89 billion. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $19.59 and a 12 month high of $62.68.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 120.60% and a negative net margin of 77.30%. The company had revenue of $110.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.65 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 125.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post ($1.16) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, COO B Lynne Parshall sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $527,875.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,555.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total value of $402,710.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,411.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 372.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,858,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,278,000 after buying an additional 1,465,004 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 39.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,246,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,915,000 after buying an additional 1,209,523 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $22,326,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $13,843,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,794,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,831,000 after buying an additional 349,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, formerly Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is engaged in discovering and developing ribonucleic acid-targeted (RNA-targeted) therapeutics. The Company operates through two segments: Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics. The Company’s Ionis Core segment is developing a drug discovery platform.

