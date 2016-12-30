Nationwide Fund Advisors Has $10,429,000 Stake in Nevro Corp (NVRO)

Nationwide Fund Advisors cut its position in shares of Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,101 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors’ holdings in Nevro Corp were worth $10,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of NVRO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Nevro Corp during the second quarter worth about $2,406,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nevro Corp during the second quarter valued at $5,420,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 9.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 16.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Nevro Corp by 37.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Nevro Corp (NASDAQ:NVRO) traded down 0.29% on Friday, hitting $72.56. 287,227 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s market cap is $2.09 billion. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its 200 day moving average is $86.47. Nevro Corp has a one year low of $47.07 and a one year high of $106.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro Corp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

In related news, VP Michael Enxing sold 1,500 shares of Nevro Corp stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $114,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew H. Galligan sold 7,500 shares of Nevro Corp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $651,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,315 shares in the company, valued at $2,895,073.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Nevro Corp Company Profile

Nevro Corp. is a medical device company. The Company has developed and commercialized a neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain. The Company’s Senza system is a spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system that delivers its HF10 therapy. HF10 therapy is designed to deliver neuromodulation solutions for treating chronic pain.

