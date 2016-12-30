MSCI Inc (MSCI) Shares Sold by TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 357,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,287 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MSCI were worth $29,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MSCI by 16,566.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $199,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of MSCI during the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of MSCI by 8.5% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSCI Inc (NYSE:MSCI) traded up 0.13% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,619 shares. The firm has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.69 and its 200 day moving average is $82.02. MSCI Inc has a 12 month low of $62.17 and a 12 month high of $90.79.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. MSCI had a net margin of 22.29% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The company earned $288.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc will post $2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of MSCI in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.17.

In other news, Director Patrick Tierney sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total transaction of $281,365.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,524.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.81, for a total transaction of $166,244.23. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 199,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,938,057. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc (MSCI), together with its subsidiaries, offers content, applications and services to support the needs of institutional investors throughout their investment processes. The Company’s operating segment includes Index, Analytics and All Other segment. All Other segment comprises ESG and Real Estate segments.

