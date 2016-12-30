Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 87,721 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 13.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 720,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,721 shares during the period. General Mills comprises about 1.3% of Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $46,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $103,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $107,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in General Mills by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates boosted its position in General Mills by 6.7% in the second quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in General Mills by 0.7% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 67.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) traded down 0.601% during midday trading on Friday, hitting $61.985. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,852 shares. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.146 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.04 and a 200 day moving average of $65.88. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.53 and a 12-month high of $72.95.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.01. The firm earned $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post $3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.64%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Morningstar Investment Services LLC Acquires 87,721 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (GIS)” was first published by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright legislation. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/morningstar-investment-services-llc-acquires-87721-shares-of-general-mills-inc-gis/1136251.html.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised General Mills from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. S&P Equity Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays PLC reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The Company is a supplier of branded and unbranded food products to the North American foodservice and commercial baking industries. The Company has three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Convenience Stores and Foodservice.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.