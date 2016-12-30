Monsanto Company (MON) Stake Cut by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY decreased its position in Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Monsanto Company were worth $1,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MON. WFG Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 18.6% in the second quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 62.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 1,179.1% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Monsanto Company by 4.5% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 73.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) traded up 0.10% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,302,680 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 1.01. Monsanto Company has a 1-year low of $83.73 and a 1-year high of $114.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.93.

Monsanto Company (NYSE:MON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Monsanto Company had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 46.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Monsanto Company will post $4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Monsanto Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MON shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Monsanto Company from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $128.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $128.00 target price on Monsanto Company and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank AG boosted their target price on Monsanto Company from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Monsanto Company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.06.

In other news, Director Charles S. Mcmillan acquired 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $103.23 per share, with a total value of $361,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,607,649.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kerry J. Preete sold 2,745 shares of Monsanto Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.96, for a total transaction of $277,135.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,056 shares in the company, valued at $5,053,653.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Monsanto Company

Monsanto Company (Monsanto), along with its subsidiaries, is a provider of agricultural products for farmers. The Company provides seeds, biotechnology trait products, herbicides and precision agriculture tools to farmers. The Company operates through two segments: Seeds and Genomics, and Agricultural Productivity.

