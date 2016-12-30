Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) Shares Sold by Henderson Group PLC

Henderson Group PLC cut its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 182,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,029 shares during the period. Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $8,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Mondelez International by 3.6% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 8,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Capital One National Association raised its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capital One National Association now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 67,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period. 74.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) traded down 1.14% during trading on Friday, hitting $44.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,587,540 shares. The company has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a PE ratio of 84.60 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.50. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.88 and a 52 week high of $46.40.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 143.40%.

Several research firms have commented on MDLZ. RBC Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down from $56.00) on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, September 9th. J P Morgan Chase & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.19 price target (up from $35.88) on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.21.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 3,800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $167,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $594,994.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lewis W. K. Booth acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.61 per share, for a total transaction of $104,025.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc is a snack company. The Company manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products for consumers in approximately 165 countries around the world. The Company operates through five segments: Latin America; Asia Pacific; Eastern Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EEMEA); Europe, and North America.

