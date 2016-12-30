Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC Has $6,992,000 Position in U S Concrete, Inc. (USCR)

Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its position in U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) by 358.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,691 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in U S Concrete were worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PineBridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in U S Concrete by 1.6% in the second quarter. PineBridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in U S Concrete by 36.7% in the second quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in U S Concrete by 14.3% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Invictus RG raised its stake in U S Concrete by 16.7% in the second quarter. Invictus RG now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U S Concrete during the second quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) traded down 0.23% during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 211,822 shares. U S Concrete, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $69.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.40 and its 200 day moving average is $56.26. The firm has a market cap of $997.04 million, a PE ratio of 53.47 and a beta of 1.36.

U S Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. U S Concrete had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 27.73%. The company earned $328.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that U S Concrete, Inc. will post $2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by The Vista Voice and is owned by of The Vista Voice. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/monarch-partners-asset-management-llc-has-6992000-position-in-u-s-concrete-inc-uscr/1136506.html.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USCR. DA Davidson set a $80.00 target price on U S Concrete and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered U S Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. U S Concrete has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.83.

In other U S Concrete news, VP Jeff L. Davis sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total value of $397,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,130 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,825.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.64, for a total transaction of $387,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,924,207.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About U S Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc is a producer of ready-mixed concrete in a range of geographic markets in the United States. The Company conducts its operations through two segments. The ready-mixed concrete segment engages principally in the formulation, production and delivery of ready-mixed concrete to its customers’ job sites.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U S Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR).

Receive News & Ratings for U S Concrete Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U S Concrete Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.