Mobile Mini Inc. (MINI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Mobile Mini Inc. (NASDAQ:MINI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Mobile Mini, Inc. provides attractive, accessible temporary storage for a diversified customer, including Wal-Mart, Motorola, Frito Lay, Holiday Inns, Target, numerous municipalities and the Department of Defense. They offer a wide range of products in varying lengths and widths with an assortment of differentiated features such as their patented security systems, multiple doors, electrical wiring and shelving. In addition to their leasing operations, they sell new and used portable storage units and provide other ancillary services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MINI. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Mobile Mini in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) opened at 30.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 2.47. Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $23.40 and a 52 week high of $38.13.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $128.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.63 million. Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini will post $1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.206 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 97.62%.

In other Mobile Mini news, CEO Erik Olsson bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.16 per share, with a total value of $75,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 118,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,977,635.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $121,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 0.8% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mobile Mini by 5.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile Mini during the second quarter valued at $191,000.

Mobile Mini Company Profile

Mobile Mini, Inc is a provider of portable storage solutions. The Company, through its subsidiary, Evergreen Tank Solutions, Inc, is a provider of specialty containment solutions in the United States. It manages its business as two portable storage solutions business segments: North America and the U.K., and one specialty containment business segment.

