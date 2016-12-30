Mizuho Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (SXL)

Mizuho reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.61.

Shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) opened at 24.00 on Monday. Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.43 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19 and a beta of 0.86.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. (NYSE:SXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. will post $0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by The Vista Voice and is the sole property of of The Vista Voice. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at http://www.thevistavoice.org/2016/12/30/mizuho-reaffirms-neutral-rating-for-sunoco-logistics-partners-l-p-sxl/1135887.html.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 7.8% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,614,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,209,000 after buying an additional 1,063,328 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,723,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,635,000 after buying an additional 553,750 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 6.0% in the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 7,518,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,156,000 after buying an additional 423,200 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 137.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,775,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,850,000 after buying an additional 3,916,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. by 88.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,556,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,274,000 after buying an additional 3,072,500 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P.

Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. owns and operates a logistics business. The Company is engaged in the transport, terminalling and storage of crude oil, refined products and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The Company’s segments include Crude Oil, Natural Gas Liquids and Refined Products. In addition to logistics services, it also owns acquisition and marketing assets, which are used to facilitate the purchase and sale of crude oil, refined products and NGLs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco Logistics Partners L.P. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.