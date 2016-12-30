Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Has $47,788,000 Stake in Marriott International (MAR)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) by 59.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 709,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 263,876 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $47,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Marriott International by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,651,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,832,000 after buying an additional 214,904 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. boosted its position in Marriott International by 53.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 8,898,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,151,000 after buying an additional 3,109,290 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in Marriott International by 74.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,249,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,456,000 after buying an additional 2,247,068 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Marriott International by 39.4% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,329,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,735,000 after buying an additional 1,224,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Marriott International by 42.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,665,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,817,000 after buying an additional 1,087,597 shares during the last quarter. 63.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) traded down 0.539% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $82.871. 361,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Marriott International has a 12-month low of $56.43 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.502 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average is $72.08.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Marriott International will post $3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.25%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. MKM Partners set a $98.00 target price on shares of Marriott International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Evercore ISI cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

In other news, insider Stephen Blake Marriott sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.67, for a total value of $331,515.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,001,583.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Argiris Kyriakidis sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.68, for a total transaction of $423,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,599.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc is a lodging company. The Company is an operator, franchisor and licensor of hotels and timeshare properties in approximately 90 countries and territories under over 20 brand names. It operates through three segments: North American Full-Service, which includes brands, such as The Ritz-Carlton, EDITION, JW Marriott, Autograph Collection Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Delta Hotels and Resorts, and Renaissance Hotels located in the United States and Canada; North American Limited-Service, which includes brands, such as AC Hotels by Marriott, Courtyard, Residence Inn, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites properties and Fairfield Inn & Suites located in the United States and Canada, and International, which includes brands, such as Bulgari Hotels & Resorts, Protea Hotels and Moxy Hotels located outside the United States and Canada.

